    Pensacola MWR Hosts Tree Lighting, Trees for Troops [Image 3 of 10]

    Pensacola MWR Hosts Tree Lighting, Trees for Troops

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) hosted their annual Tree Lighting and Trees for Troops tree giveaway Dec. 6 at the Mustin Beach Club. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 10:37
    Photo ID: 9426454
    VIRIN: 251206-N-PJ019-1045
    Resolution: 1500x1200
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Naval Air Station Pensacola
    CNRSE
    CNIC

