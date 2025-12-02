Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    193rd Special Operations Maintenance Group welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 2]

    193rd Special Operations Maintenance Group welcomes new commander

    MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Airman Kyan Stockman 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Lt. Col. Michael Hackman assumes command of the 193rd Special Operations Maintenance Group during a change of command ceremony in Middletown, Pa., Dec. 5, 2025. The 193rd Maintenance Group is responsible for maintaining and ensuring the readiness of the MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 193rd SOW. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman Kyan Stockman)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 07:45
    Photo ID: 9426329
    VIRIN: 251206-Z-MI146-2030
    Resolution: 1842x2302
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, 193rd Special Operations Maintenance Group welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2], by AB Kyan Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

