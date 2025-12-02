Lt. Col. Michael Hackman assumes command of the 193rd Special Operations Maintenance Group during a change of command ceremony in Middletown, Pa., Dec. 5, 2025. The 193rd Maintenance Group is responsible for maintaining and ensuring the readiness of the MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 193rd SOW. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman Kyan Stockman)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 07:45
|Photo ID:
|9426329
|VIRIN:
|251206-Z-MI146-2030
|Resolution:
|1842x2302
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 193rd Special Operations Maintenance Group welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2], by AB Kyan Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.