193rd Special Operations Maintenance Group welcomes new commander

Lt. Col. Michael Hackman assumes command of the 193rd Special Operations Maintenance Group during a change of command ceremony in Middletown, Pa., Dec. 5, 2025. The 193rd Maintenance Group is responsible for maintaining and ensuring the readiness of the MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 193rd SOW. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman Kyan Stockman)