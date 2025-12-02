Maj. Thompson Assumes Command of Maintenance Operations Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Maintenance Operations Flight, held an assumption of command ceremony for Maj. Brian Thompson Dec 5, 2025 at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho. The ceremony marked the official acceptance of leadership, signifying continuity of command and mission readiness for the flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Welch)