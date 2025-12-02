Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Thompson Assumes Command of Maintenance Operations Flight [Image 4 of 6]

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Welch 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Maintenance Operations Flight, held an assumption of command ceremony for Maj. Brian Thompson Dec 5, 2025 at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho. The ceremony marked the official acceptance of leadership, signifying continuity of command and mission readiness for the flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Welch)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 17:40
    Photo ID: 9425960
    VIRIN: 250606-F-NE283-8385
    Resolution: 7738x5159
    Size: 6.95 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Thompson Assumes Command of Maintenance Operations Flight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sarah Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

