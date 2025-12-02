1st Recon Bn. conducts amphibious insert during Steel Knight 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, assemble at a rendezvous point after an amphibious insert during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at San Clemente Island, California, Dec. 5, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Needham)