    1st Recon Bn. conducts amphibious insert during Steel Knight 25 [Image 2 of 2]

    1st Recon Bn. conducts amphibious insert during Steel Knight 25

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Vincent Needham 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, assemble at a rendezvous point after an amphibious insert during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at San Clemente Island, California, Dec. 5, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Needham)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 17:19
    Photo ID: 9425888
    VIRIN: 251205-M-XY116-1081
    Resolution: 7274x4852
    Size: 16.93 MB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 1st Recon Bn. conducts amphibious insert during Steel Knight 25 [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

