U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, assemble at a rendezvous point after an amphibious insert during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at San Clemente Island, California, Dec. 5, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Needham)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 17:19
|Photo ID:
|9425888
|VIRIN:
|251205-M-XY116-1081
|Resolution:
|7274x4852
|Size:
|16.93 MB
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, 1st Recon Bn. conducts amphibious insert during Steel Knight 25 [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.