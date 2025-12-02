U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, change out of wet suits after an amphibious insert during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at San Clemente Island, California, Dec. 5, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Needham)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 17:17
|Photo ID:
|9425887
|VIRIN:
|251205-M-XY116-1056
|Resolution:
|7356x4906
|Size:
|13.09 MB
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Recon Bn. conducts amphibious insert during Steel Knight 25 [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.