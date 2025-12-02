Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Poland and 3rd ID tree lighting ceremony [Image 15 of 22]

    USAG Poland and 3rd ID tree lighting ceremony

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland hosts a tree lighting ceremony at 33rd Air Base Powidz, Poland, with the assistance of Powidz garrison staff members, United Service Organization (USO) and Morale, Welfare, & Recreation (MWR) volunteers, Polish Land Forces soldiers and U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade and 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade on December 5, 2025. As U.S. Army Garrison Poland continues its mission to support a permanent U.S. military presence in Poland, the transition from Initial Operational Capability (IOC) to Fully Operational Capability (FOC) marks a significant milestone in its development. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 08:04
    Photo ID: 9424847
    VIRIN: 251205-A-BY519-2265
    Resolution: 5403x3602
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    This work, USAG Poland and 3rd ID tree lighting ceremony [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

