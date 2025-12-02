U.S. Army Garrison Poland hosts a tree lighting ceremony at 33rd Air Base Powidz, Poland, with the assistance of Powidz garrison staff members, United Service Organization (USO) and Morale, Welfare, & Recreation (MWR) volunteers, Polish Land Forces soldiers and U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade and 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade on December 5, 2025. As U.S. Army Garrison Poland continues its mission to support a permanent U.S. military presence in Poland, the transition from Initial Operational Capability (IOC) to Fully Operational Capability (FOC) marks a significant milestone in its development. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 08:04
|Photo ID:
|9424839
|VIRIN:
|251205-A-BY519-2082
|Resolution:
|6084x4056
|Size:
|9.66 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Poland and 3rd ID tree lighting ceremony [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.