CARAT Malaysia 2025 Dinner Reception Celebration

251204-N-CY569-2136 (Dec. 04, 2025) – U.S. Navy service members and Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) service members dance together during a dinner reception celebrating the start of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025, in Lumut, Malaysia Dec. 04, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and nontraditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Anthony Robledo)
