    CARAT Malaysia 2025: U.S. Sailors provide support at Local Orphanage [Image 10 of 10]

    CARAT Malaysia 2025: U.S. Sailors provide support at Local Orphanage

    MALAYSIA

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7

    U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Doris Cruz Cortes, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), delivers a presentation to the children residing at the Nur Hidayah Orphanage Centre during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025, in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 05, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and nontraditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 02:05
    Photo ID: 9424762
    VIRIN: 251205-M-FO238-1156
    Resolution: 7825x4891
    Size: 11.08 MB
    Location: MY
    This work, CARAT Malaysia 2025: U.S. Sailors provide support at Local Orphanage [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 7
    CARAT Malaysia
    USS Cincinnati
    CARAT 2025
    COMREL

