CARAT Malaysia 2025: U.S. Sailors provide support at Local Orphanage

U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Doris Cruz Cortes, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), delivers a presentation to the children residing at the Nur Hidayah Orphanage Centre during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025, in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 05, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and nontraditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
