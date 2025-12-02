U.S. Marines with 1st MLG fly Unmanned Aircraft System during Steel Knight 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justin Herbert, a combat skills instructor with Headquarters and Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, holds a Skydio X2D Unmanned Aircraft System during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 5, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. Herbert is native of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mia Ocampo)