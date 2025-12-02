U.S. Marines with 1st MLG fly Unmanned Aircraft System during Steel Knight 25

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Victor Petersen, the company gunnery sergeant with Communications Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, operates a Skydio X2D Unmanned Aircraft System during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 5, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. Peterson is native of Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mia Ocampo)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 00:02
|Photo ID:
|9424647
|VIRIN:
|251205-M-MO627-1108
|Resolution:
|7285x4859
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
