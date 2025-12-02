Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with 1st MLG fly Unmanned Aircraft System during Steel Knight 25

    U.S. Marines with 1st MLG fly Unmanned Aircraft System during Steel Knight 25

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mia Ocampo 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Victor Petersen, the company gunnery sergeant with Communications Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, operates a Skydio X2D Unmanned Aircraft System during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 5, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. Peterson is native of Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mia Ocampo)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 00:02
    Photo ID: 9424647
    VIRIN: 251205-M-MO627-1108
    Resolution: 7285x4859
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    1st MLG
    sUAS
    Marines
    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    Steel Knight 25

