    Guardian Arena Bound: S4S-CJFSC Sends Three Teams to Florida Competition [Image 3 of 3]

    Guardian Arena Bound: S4S-CJFSC Sends Three Teams to Florida Competition

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman 

    Space Forces Space

    Space Delta 15's "NOTSO COMMON" team - U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Benjamin Shuck, Specialist 4 William McLaughlin, and Specialist 3 Jesse Coppedge, competing as NOTSO COMMON - brings cyber expertise, intelligence analysis, and operational readiness honed at the National Space Defense Center and Combat Delta 1–15. (U.S. Space Force photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 19:35
    Photo ID: 9424371
    VIRIN: 251205-X-VE588-5003
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    DEL 5
    DEL 15
    S4S
    Guardian Arena
    GA III

