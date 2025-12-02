S4S Headquarters "Flying Tigers" team - U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nathan Winters, U.S. Space Force Maj. Jordan Cruz, and Capt. Patrick Maloney, competing as the Flying Tigers - bring a shared focus to representing the command on the Space Force’s biggest competitive stage. (U.S. Space Force photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 19:35
|Photo ID:
|9424370
|VIRIN:
|251205-X-VE588-5002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guardian Arena Bound: S4S-CJFSC Sends Three Teams to Florida Competition [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Luke Kitterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Guardian Arena Bound: S4S-CJFSC Sends Three Teams to Florida Competition
No keywords found.