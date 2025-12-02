Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army activates U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command in Historic Transition Ceremony

    U.S. Army activates U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command in Historic Transition Ceremony

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer 

    U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command

    U.S. Army Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, outgoing U.S. Army Forces Command Commanding General (right) and Command Sgt. Maj. Nema “Mobar” Mobarakzadeh, the FORSCOM Command Sergeant Major, conduct the casing of the FORSCOM colors, officiated by U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff of the Army, at Fort Bragg, N.C., Dec. 5, 2025. The FORSCOM colors were cased as part of the ceremony and the stand up of U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command. The U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command serves as the Theater Army for both U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Southern Command. This newly activated command unifies U.S. Army Forces Command, U.S. Army North, and U.S. Army South as the Army Service Component Command for the Western Hemisphere. Its missions include homeland defense, crisis response, regional security cooperation, and defense support to civil authorities, while also serving as the Army's immediate response force for the region. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer)

