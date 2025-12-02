U.S. Army activates U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command in Historic Transition Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The new U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command patch approved by The Institute of Heraldry effective Nov. 20, 2025, is displayed at the USAWHC activation and Transition of Command ceremony at Fort Bragg, N.C., Dec. 5, 2025. The emblem features an eagle’s head above a globe representing North and South America, symbolizing the command’s area of responsibility, strategic readiness and modernization initiatives, with four stars denoting four-star leadership. The U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command serves as the Theater Army for both U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Southern Command. This newly activated command unifies U.S. Army Forces Command, U.S. Army North, and U.S. Army South as the Army Service Component Command for the Western Hemisphere. Its missions include homeland defense, crisis response, regional security cooperation, and defense support to civil authorities, while also serving as the Army's immediate response force for the region. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexis Fischer)