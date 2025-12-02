Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover AFB kicks off the holiday season with annual parade and tree lighting [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Dover AFB kicks off the holiday season with annual parade and tree lighting

    DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Santa Claus arrives and greets Team Dover families during the annual holiday parade at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 1, 2025. The annual celebration included a holiday parade and tree lighting ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 14:57
    Photo ID: 9423684
    VIRIN: 251201-F-DA916-1228
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: DOVER, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB kicks off the holiday season with annual parade and tree lighting [Image 7 of 7], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dover AFB kicks off the holiday season with annual parade and tree lighting
    Dover AFB kicks off the holiday season with annual parade and tree lighting
    Dover AFB kicks off the holiday season with annual parade and tree lighting
    Dover AFB kicks off the holiday season with annual parade and tree lighting
    Dover AFB kicks off the holiday season with annual parade and tree lighting
    Dover AFB kicks off the holiday season with annual parade and tree lighting
    Dover AFB kicks off the holiday season with annual parade and tree lighting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download