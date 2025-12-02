Santa Claus arrives and greets Team Dover families during the annual holiday parade at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 1, 2025. The annual celebration included a holiday parade and tree lighting ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 14:57
|Photo ID:
|9423684
|VIRIN:
|251201-F-DA916-1228
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB kicks off the holiday season with annual parade and tree lighting [Image 7 of 7], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.