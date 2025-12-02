Dover AFB kicks off the holiday season with annual parade and tree lighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Grabinski, 436th Communication Squadron senior enlisted leader, and her children stand in front of the newly lit Christmas tree at the annual holiday parade at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 1, 2025. Each year, the family of a deployed Dover Airman is chosen to flip the switch turning on the lights for a crowd of spectators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)