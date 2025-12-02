Christian Promoted to Senior Chief Aboard Camp Mitchell

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Chief Constructionman Heather Christian is pinned during a promotion ceremony aboard Camp Mitchell at Naval Station Rota, Dec. 5, 2025. Christian, assigned to 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22NCR), was advanced to the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer (SCPO) in recognition of her leadership, technical proficiency, and dedication to the Navy’s mission. 22NCR, headquartered in Rota, commands Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.