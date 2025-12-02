Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Christian Promoted to Senior Chief Aboard Camp Mitchell [Image 1 of 3]

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Senior Chief Constructionman Heather Christian is pinned during a promotion ceremony aboard Camp Mitchell at Naval Station Rota, Dec. 5, 2025. Christian, assigned to 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22NCR), was advanced to the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer (SCPO) in recognition of her leadership, technical proficiency, and dedication to the Navy’s mission. 22NCR, headquartered in Rota, commands Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 08:56
    Photo ID: 9422894
    VIRIN: 251205-N-XT273-1003
    Resolution: 6367x4245
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Christian Promoted to Senior Chief Aboard Camp Mitchell [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    22NCR
    Seabees
    Spain

