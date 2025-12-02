TARTU, Estonia - Col. Tracy Michael, Commander, 68th Theater Medical Command, had the opportunity to deliver a presentation at the 18th War and Disaster Medicine Conference, “The Day After: Building Resilient Leaders for Crisis and Conflict.”
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 06:33
|Photo ID:
|9422839
|VIRIN:
|251205-A-CP708-7745
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|364.44 KB
|Location:
|TARTU, EE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th War and Disaster Medicine Conference [Image 3 of 3], by LTC Derek Aubel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.