Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th War and Disaster Medicine Conference [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    18th War and Disaster Medicine Conference

    TARTU, ESTONIA

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Derek Aubel 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    TARTU, Estonia - Col. Tracy Michael, Commander, 68th Theater Medical Command, had the opportunity to deliver a presentation at the 18th War and Disaster Medicine Conference, “The Day After: Building Resilient Leaders for Crisis and Conflict.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 06:33
    Photo ID: 9422838
    VIRIN: 251205-A-CP708-1288
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 353.73 KB
    Location: TARTU, EE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th War and Disaster Medicine Conference [Image 3 of 3], by LTC Derek Aubel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th War and Disaster Medicine Conference
    18th War and Disaster Medicine Conference
    18th War and Disaster Medicine Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download