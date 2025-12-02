Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12 Days of PT [Image 1 of 6]

    12 Days of PT

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    A Soldier with the 2d Theater Signal Brigade performs a physical training activity during a fitness session, December 4, 2025, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Brigade members participated in a fitness training session inspired by the “12 Days of Christmas.” (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 04:02
    Photo ID: 9422709
    VIRIN: 251204-A-FX425-1083
    Resolution: 2583x5760
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    This work, 12 Days of PT [Image 6 of 6], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    12 Days of Christmas
    2SIGBDE
    BeaverFit
    fitness
    Physical training

