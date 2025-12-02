12 Days of PT

Soldiers with the 2d Theater Signal Brigade pose for a group photo before participating in a physical fitness training session, December 4, 2025, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 04:01
|Photo ID:
|9422714
|VIRIN:
|251204-A-FX425-1001
|Resolution:
|5369x2251
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
