Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Cheryl Makoso signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, during flight operations aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while underway in Philippine Sea, Nov. 25, 2025. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 01:36
|Photo ID:
|9422583
|VIRIN:
|251125-N-YO707-1588
|Resolution:
|2916x1944
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) flight deck operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.