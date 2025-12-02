Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) flight deck operations [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) flight deck operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cyrus Roson 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    Damage Controlman Fireman JohnPaul Bumgarner stands as fire safety while refueling an MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, during flight operations aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while underway in Philippine Sea, Nov. 25, 2025. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 01:36
    Photo ID: 9422578
    VIRIN: 251125-N-YO707-1352
    Resolution: 2969x4454
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Fitzgerald
    ddg62
    deployment
    US Navy
    destroyer

