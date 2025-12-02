5th Marines establish forward presence during Steel Knight 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, speak with a member of the U.S. Department of State during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 4, 2025. This exercise will certify 5th Marines for Marine Rotational Force–Darwin, a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)