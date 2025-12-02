Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Marines establish forward presence during Steel Knight 25 [Image 1 of 7]

    5th Marines establish forward presence during Steel Knight 25

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Tyler Breeden, the staff judge advocate for 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, reviews U.S. Department of State security directives during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 4, 2025. This exercise will certify 5th Marines for Marine Rotational Force–Darwin, a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. Breeden is native of Georgia. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 23:15
    Photo ID: 9422405
    VIRIN: 251204-M-MO098-4172
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 5th Marines establish forward presence during Steel Knight 25 [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS

    Blue Diamond
    5th Marines
    Marines
    usmc
    Steel Knight 25

