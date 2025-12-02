Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Hawaii hosts All Hands, Awards Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    NAVFAC Hawaii hosts All Hands, Awards Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    Capt. James Sullivan, commanding officer for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii (NAVFAC HI) discusses the Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS) results and closing remarks during the command's all hands event and award ceremony at Hickam Memorial Theater on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Dec. 3, 2025. NAVFAC HI provides a full range of facilities engineering, real estate, and environmental management services to Department of the Navy, other DoD and non-DoD tenants within Navy Region Hawaii.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 21:24
    Photo ID: 9422332
    VIRIN: 251203-N-XM133-1004
    Resolution: 1024x640
    Size: 251.43 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    All Hands
    JBPHH
    awards ceremony
    NAVFAC Hawaii
    pearl harbor-hickam
    U.S. Navy

