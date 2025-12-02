NAVFAC Hawaii hosts All Hands, Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Andrew Hunt, executive director for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii (NAVFAC HI) provides opening remarks during the NAVFAC HI all hands event and award ceremony at Hickam Memorial Theater on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Dec. 3, 2025. NAVFAC HI provides a full range of facilities engineering, real estate, and environmental management services to Department of the Navy, other DoD and non-DoD tenants within Navy Region Hawaii.