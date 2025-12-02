Steel Knight 25: Stingers Conduct Close Air Support Preflight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper aircraft with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, are staged for preflight checks for a Close Air Support mission during Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 4, 2025. CAS employment demonstrates 3rd MAW’s ability to deliver timely, precise fires that enable the Marine Air-Ground Task Force to maneuver effectively across distributed and contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain MAGTF readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)