    Steel Knight 25: Stingers Conduct Close Air Support Preflight [Image 2 of 3]

    Steel Knight 25: Stingers Conduct Close Air Support Preflight

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Stippey 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper aircraft with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, taxi down runway for a Close Air Support mission during Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 4, 2025. CAS employment demonstrates 3rd MAW’s ability to deliver timely, precise fires that enable the Marine Air-Ground Task Force to maneuver effectively across distributed and contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain MAGTF readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)

