Our Education & Staff Development team is keeping readiness sharp with another hands-on class — this time focused on K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC).



This week, we trained Soldiers from the 531st and 101st on assessing, treating, and evacuating injured K9s in real-world battlefield conditions where every second counts.



These lifesaving skills ensure our teams and their canine partners remain ready to respond decisively in the most demanding environments. Proud to support the readiness of our Soldiers across the installation!