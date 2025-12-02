Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BACH Education &amp; Staff Development trains Soldiers in K9 TCCC [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    BACH Education &amp;amp; Staff Development trains Soldiers in K9 TCCC

    FORT CAMPBELL, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Our Education & Staff Development team is keeping readiness sharp with another hands-on class — this time focused on K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC).

    This week, we trained Soldiers from the 531st and 101st on assessing, treating, and evacuating injured K9s in real-world battlefield conditions where every second counts.

    These lifesaving skills ensure our teams and their canine partners remain ready to respond decisively in the most demanding environments. Proud to support the readiness of our Soldiers across the installation!

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 16:51
    Photo ID: 9421951
    VIRIN: 251107-D-DQ133-1022
    Resolution: 6991x4661
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BACH Education & Staff Development trains Soldiers in K9 TCCC [Image 7 of 7], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BACH Education &amp;amp; Staff Development trains Soldiers in K9 TCCC
    BACH Education &amp;amp; Staff Development trains Soldiers in K9 TCCC
    BACH Education &amp;amp; Staff Development trains Soldiers in K9 TCCC
    BACH Education &amp;amp; Staff Development trains Soldiers in K9 TCCC
    BACH Education &amp;amp; Staff Development trains Soldiers in K9 TCCC
    BACH Education &amp;amp; Staff Development trains Soldiers in K9 TCCC
    BACH Education &amp;amp; Staff Development trains Soldiers in K9 TCCC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA
    Medical
    Health

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download