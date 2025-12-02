Airmen with the 139th Maintenance Group, Missouri Air National Guard, remove snow from C-130 Hercules aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 2, 2025. De-icing operations remove snow and ice buildup, allowing aircraft to fly safely. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 14:16
|Photo ID:
|9421437
|VIRIN:
|251202-Z-UP142-2004
|Resolution:
|4518x3006
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, De-icing keeps aircraft flying [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.