Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    De-icing keeps aircraft flying [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    De-icing keeps aircraft flying

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen with the 139th Maintenance Group, Missouri Air National Guard, remove snow from C-130 Hercules aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 2, 2025. De-icing operations remove snow and ice buildup, allowing aircraft to fly safely. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 14:16
    Photo ID: 9421435
    VIRIN: 251202-Z-UP142-2007
    Resolution: 5414x3602
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, De-icing keeps aircraft flying [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    De-icing keeps aircraft flying
    De-icing keeps aircraft flying
    De-icing keeps aircraft flying
    De-icing keeps aircraft flying

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download