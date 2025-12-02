Kosovan recruit speaks at enlistment ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman Drini Gashi speaks at his enlistment ceremony, 132d Air Wing Base, Des Moines, Iowa, Nov. 20, 2025. Gashi is the first person from Kosovo, the Iowa National Guard’s state partner under the State Partnership Program (SPP), to join the Iowa National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)