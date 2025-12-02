Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kosovan recruit speaks at enlistment ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    JOHNSTON, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger 

    Iowa Army National Guard

    Airman Drini Gashi speaks at his enlistment ceremony, 132d Air Wing Base, Des Moines, Iowa, Nov. 20, 2025. Gashi is the first person from Kosovo, the Iowa National Guard’s state partner under the State Partnership Program (SPP), to join the Iowa National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)

