Airman Drini Gashi speaks at his enlistment ceremony, 132d Air Wing Base, Des Moines, Iowa, Nov. 20, 2025. Gashi is the first person from Kosovo, the Iowa National Guard’s state partner under the State Partnership Program (SPP), to join the Iowa National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 14:11
|Photo ID:
|9421382
|VIRIN:
|251120-Z-XK345-1010
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|41.45 MB
|Location:
|JOHNSTON, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kosovan recruit speaks at enlistment ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Annalise Guckenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
First Kosovan joins Iowa National Guard
No keywords found.