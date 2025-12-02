First Kosovan joins Iowa National Guard Your browser does not support the audio element.

JOHNSTON, Iowa – Marking a historic moment in the Iowa National Guard’s partnership with Kosovo, Airman Drini Gashi, a Kosovo citizen, raised his right hand and joined the Iowa National Guard at the 132d Air Wing base, November 20.



Drini is the first person from Kosovo, the Iowa National Guard’s state partner under the State Partnership Program (SPP), to join the Iowa National Guard. He was sworn in by retired Maj. Gen Timothy Orr, former Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, who advocated for Iowa to be a part of the program. The Iowa National Guard and Kosovo have been SPP partners since 2011.



“Drini’s enlistment marks another milestone in the relationship that strengthens the bond between Iowa and Kosovo,” said Orr. “We serve together, work together, and fight together.”



Drini’s motivation to serve traces back to 2012, when he moved from Kosovo to Washington, D.C. His father, retired Kosovo Security Force (KSF) Brig. Gen. Xhavit Gashi, served as the KSF attaché at the Embassy of the Republic of Kosovo. During that time, Xhavit Gashi met Orr and the two developed a lifelong friendship in the early years of the Iowa National Guard–Kosovo partnership.



The Gashi family moved to Iowa in 2016 as Xhavit stepped into his new position as the consul general at the Consulate of the Republic of Kosovo in Des Moines, Iowa. During his tenure, the Gashi’s lived on Camp Dodge. It was there that Drini had his first interactions with Iowa National Guard service members.



“I loved living there,” said Drini. “I loved seeing the Iowa National Guard up close.”



After a few years in Iowa, the Gashi family returned to Kosovo. However, Drini still felt a strong connection to Iowa and made the decision to return to attend college. Soon thereafter, he began his journey to American citizenship by enlisting in the Iowa National Guard through the Expedited Citizenship and Sponsorship Program.



“I love this country and I love what this country represents,” said Drini. “What this country is, is the greatest in the world.”



Past and current State Partnership Program Directors were in attendance at the enlistment ceremony and a shared sense of pride was expressed about Drini’s enlistment.



“The purpose of the State Partnership Program is to build relationships between the U.S. National Guard and foreign Militaries and governments, fostering security cooperation, improving interoperability, and supporting U.S. national interests,” said Lt. Col. Joel Jacobson, former State Partnership Program Director. “Iowa has accomplished this with hundreds of military exchanges between Iowa and Kosovo, but now Iowa has a Kosovan enlisted in their ranks. This is a huge accomplishment and adds talent to the Iowa National Guard.”



Looking forward, Drini’s enlistment paves the way for other Kosovans to join the Iowa National Guard as part of the continued strength of the Iowa-Kosovo relationship.



“We hope this monumental event creates a precedent for Kosovans to join the Iowa National Guard and become US citizens,” said retired Lt. Col. Kerri Lewers, State Partnership Program

Director. “Although Iowa doesn’t have a large Kosovan population, the unique friendships and relationships forged between the Iowa National Guard and the KSF are built on trust and are like family.”



(U.S. Army National Guard story by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)