Recruit Training Command Pass in Review

251120-N-KL637-2006 (Nov. 20, 2025) Rear Adm. Matthew Pottenburgh, commander, Naval Service Training Command (center), Capt. Kenneth Froberg, commanding officer, Recruit Training Command (RTC) (right) and Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award winner Seaman Yazmine Gaines ring a ceremonial bell during Recruit Training Command's Pass-In-Review in Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall November, 20, 2025. These Sailors mark the final graduating training group of Sailors who reported to Recruit Training Command in FY25. We are proud to report that this year we have produced more than 42,000 Sailor – more than any other year in the previous decade! Training lasts approximately nine weeks, and every enlisted Sailor in the U.S. Navy begins their career here at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)