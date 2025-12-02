Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruit Training Command Pass in Review [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Recruit Training Command Pass in Review

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    251120-N-KL637-2017 (Nov. 20, 2025) Rear Adm. Matthew Pottenburgh, commander, Naval Service Training Command (center), Capt. Kenneth Froberg, commanding officer, Recruit Training Command (RTC) (right) and Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award winner Seaman Yazmine Gaines ring a ceremonial bell during Recruit Training Command's Pass-In-Review in Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall November, 20, 2025. These Sailors mark the final graduating training group of Sailors who reported to Recruit Training Command in FY25. We are proud to report that this year we have produced more than 42,000 Sailor – more than any other year in the previous decade! Training lasts approximately nine weeks, and every enlisted Sailor in the U.S. Navy begins their career here at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 12:11
    Photo ID: 9421095
    VIRIN: 251120-N-KL637-2017
    Resolution: 5845x4175
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command Pass in Review [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruit Training Command Pass in Review
    Recruit Training Command Pass in Review
    Recruit Training Command Pass in Review
    Recruit Training Command Pass in Review
    Recruit Training Command Pass in Review
    Recruit Training Command Pass in Review

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruit Training Command
    Pass in Review
    Graduation
    US Navy
    Recruits

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download