Chief of Staff of the Army Promotes New Commander as Barrett Retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Randy A. George thanks the Mayor of Augusta, Garnett Johnson, and other local officials of the city of Augusta, during the U.S. Army Cyber Command December 3, 2025 at the Cyber Conference & Catering Center on Fort Gordon, GA. George preceded over the ceremony where attendees saw the transfer of command of outgoing commander, Lt. Gen. Maria B. Barrett, to incoming commander, Lt. Gen. Christopher L. Eubank.