    Chief of Staff of the Army Promotes New Commander as Barrett Retires [Image 3 of 5]

    Chief of Staff of the Army Promotes New Commander as Barrett Retires

    FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. DeMarco Wills 

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Randy A. George thanks the Mayor of Augusta, Garnett Johnson, and other local officials of the city of Augusta, during the U.S. Army Cyber Command December 3, 2025 at the Cyber Conference & Catering Center on Fort Gordon, GA. George preceded over the ceremony where attendees saw the transfer of command of outgoing commander, Lt. Gen. Maria B. Barrett, to incoming commander, Lt. Gen. Christopher L. Eubank.

