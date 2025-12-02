Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-2 AHB Combined Training to Strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2-2 AHB Combined Training to Strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Capt. Taylor Graham 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division work alongside Republic of Korea Army soldiers at Camp Casey, South Korea, Oct. 21, 2025. The training continued to build combined proficiency, strengthen coordination, and reinforce the bond that defines the ROK-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Taylor Graham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 05:15
    Photo ID: 9420578
    VIRIN: 251021-A-VH016-1068
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 6.94 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-2 AHB Combined Training to Strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Taylor Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2-2 AHB Combined Training to Strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance
    2-2 AHB Combined Training to Strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance
    2-2 AHB Combined Training to Strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    U.S.Army
    2CAB
    EighthArmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download