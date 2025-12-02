2-2 AHB Combined Training to Strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division work alongside Republic of Korea Army soldiers at Camp Casey, South Korea, Oct. 21, 2025. The training continued to build combined proficiency, strengthen coordination, and reinforce the bond that defines the ROK-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega)