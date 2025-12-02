USAF hosts European Air Group members advancing the F-35A Lightning II program

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley 

    48th Fighter Wing

    Belgian Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Goossens, left, European Air Group deputy director, poses for a photo with U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Stephen Forbin, 495th Fighter Generation Squadron production superintendent, during an F-35A Lightning II Squadron Talk at RAF Lakenheath, England, Oct. 7, 2025. Forbin was presented with a patch and certificate due to his participation in an exchange EAG F-35 maintenance externship program in Denmark, where he showcased his expert knowledge and skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 04:59
    Photo ID: 9420576
    VIRIN: 251007-F-CP836-5962
    Resolution: 5866x3672
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
    F-35A Lightning II
    Allies and partners
    European Air Group
    NATO
    495 FGS
    493 FGS

