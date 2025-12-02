USAF hosts European Air Group members advancing the F-35A Lightning II program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Belgian Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Goossens, left, European Air Group deputy director, poses for a photo with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Monteiro, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron avionics specialist, during an F-35A Lightning II Squadron Talk at RAF Lakenheath, England, Oct. 7, 2025. Monteiro was presented with a patch and certificate due to his participation in an exchange EAG F-35 maintenance externship program in Denmark, where he showcased his expert knowledge and skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)