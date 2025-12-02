Belgian Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Goossens, left, European Air Group deputy director, poses for a photo with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Monteiro, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron avionics specialist, during an F-35A Lightning II Squadron Talk at RAF Lakenheath, England, Oct. 7, 2025. Monteiro was presented with a patch and certificate due to his participation in an exchange EAG F-35 maintenance externship program in Denmark, where he showcased his expert knowledge and skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 04:59
|Photo ID:
|9420575
|VIRIN:
|251007-F-CP836-1077
|Resolution:
|5684x3433
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF hosts European Air Group members advancing the F-35A Lightning II program [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Ashley Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.