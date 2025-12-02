32nd EMDS ensures mission readiness across AFCENT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron displays their logo in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 13, 2025. The 332nd EMDS plays a key role in keeping the blood supply chain steady and secure throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)