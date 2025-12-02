32nd EMDS ensures mission readiness across AFCENT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Malissa Ross, 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron laboratory noncommissioned officer in charge, looks through a microscope in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 13, 2025. As the sole laboratory technician at the 332nd EMDS, Ross is in charge of handling blood shipments and inspecting them for forward distribution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)