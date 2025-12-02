Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    32nd EMDS ensures mission readiness across AFCENT [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    32nd EMDS ensures mission readiness across AFCENT

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Malissa Ross, 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron laboratory noncommissioned officer in charge, looks through a microscope in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 13, 2025. As the sole laboratory technician at the 332nd EMDS, Ross is in charge of handling blood shipments and inspecting them for forward distribution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 03:38
    Photo ID: 9420564
    VIRIN: 251113-F-UX118-4004
    Resolution: 5709x3806
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 32nd EMDS ensures mission readiness across AFCENT [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    32nd EMDS ensures mission readiness across AFCENT
    32nd EMDS ensures mission readiness across AFCENT
    32nd EMDS ensures mission readiness across AFCENT
    32nd EMDS ensures mission readiness across AFCENT
    32nd EMDS ensures mission readiness across AFCENT
    32nd EMDS ensures mission readiness across AFCENT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    32nd EMDS ensures mission readiness across AFCENT

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    CENTCOM
    332 EMDS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download