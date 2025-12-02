392 EFS F-15E's take off for Marauder Shield 26.1

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles take off for Marauder Shield in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2025. Marauder Shield 26.1 showcased the U.S. and Kuwait’s commitment to air superiority through integrated Defensive Counter-Air operations. These operations demonstrated a unified front in protecting regional airspace and ensuring the safety and security of both nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 02:39
|Photo ID:
|9420529
|VIRIN:
|251108-F-UX118-2002
|Resolution:
|2775x1516
|Size:
|1002.68 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
